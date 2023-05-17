TerraClassicUSD Trading Down 8.4% Over Last Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $147.96 million and $5.53 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00055411 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00040504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019394 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000901 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,800,630,774 coins and its circulating supply is 9,797,117,267 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

