Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Reduced by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,500,220,000 after buying an additional 221,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,825,951,000 after buying an additional 101,384 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,162,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $953,770,000 after acquiring an additional 277,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,779,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $739,817,000 after acquiring an additional 203,898 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $163.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.76 and its 200-day moving average is $173.29.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

