Tezos (XTZ) Hits Market Cap of $853.76 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 17th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $853.76 million and $14.40 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00003322 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006919 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003511 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003090 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001446 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 959,312,813 coins and its circulating supply is 938,116,807 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

