TF1 (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.09

TF1 SA (OTCMKTS:TVFCF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays upgraded TF1 from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.
TF1 Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09.
About TF1
Télévision Française 1 SA engages in the provision of television broadcasting and communication services. It operates through the Media and Newen Studios segments. The Media segment is involved in the group’s TV channels, online content distribution and special-interest web communities, content creation and audience-buying via special-interest online content and brand development, developing and showcasing talent via multi-channel networks (MCNs), and subsidiaries that produce and acquire audiovisual rights for the group’s TV channels in line with French broadcasting industry regulations.
