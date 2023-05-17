The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN) Major Shareholder Acquires $178,500.00 in Stock

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,457,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,203,324.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 19,306 shares of The Arena Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $75,872.58.
- On Wednesday, April 5th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 9,493 shares of The Arena Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $33,035.64.
- On Friday, March 31st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 170,104 shares of The Arena Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $660,003.52.
The Arena Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AREN traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $3.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,082. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $16.50.
Institutional Trading of The Arena Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on The Arena Group from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
The Arena Group Company Profile
The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.
