The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN) Major Shareholder Acquires $178,500.00 in Stock

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,457,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,203,324.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 19,306 shares of The Arena Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $75,872.58.

On Wednesday, April 5th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 9,493 shares of The Arena Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $33,035.64.

On Friday, March 31st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 170,104 shares of The Arena Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $660,003.52.

The Arena Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AREN traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $3.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,082. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51. The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Institutional Trading of The Arena Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Arena Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 13,273 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Arena Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Arena Group by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 583,571 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in The Arena Group by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 841,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 435,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in The Arena Group by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 76,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 29,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on The Arena Group from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

The Arena Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

See Also

