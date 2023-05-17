The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report issued on Thursday, May 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CAKE. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

CAKE opened at $31.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.43. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.68 and its 200-day moving average is $35.21.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $866.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.08 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 1.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 463.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 114.89%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

