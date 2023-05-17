The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) PT Lowered to $5.00

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 84.50% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Container Store Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The Container Store Group Stock Performance
NYSE TCS opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The Container Store Group has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $137.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20.
About The Container Store Group
The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment is composed of retail stores, website and call centers, as well as the installation and organizational services business.
