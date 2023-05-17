The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) PT Lowered to $5.00

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 84.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Container Store Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

The Container Store Group Stock Performance

NYSE TCS opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The Container Store Group has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $137.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Container Store Group

About The Container Store Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,676,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,534,000 after purchasing an additional 23,631 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Container Store Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,418,000 after acquiring an additional 113,263 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Container Store Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,556,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 150,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Container Store Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after acquiring an additional 95,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 33.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,324,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 331,668 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment is composed of retail stores, website and call centers, as well as the installation and organizational services business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.