The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBMS shares. StockNews.com cut First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on First Bancshares from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Bancshares by 174.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of First Bancshares by 759.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of First Bancshares by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Stock Down 0.9 %

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

First Bancshares stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.90. First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 34.38%.

About First Bancshares

(Get Rating)

First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in banking services such as personal and business, which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.