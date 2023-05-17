The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Summitry LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,275,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $402,855,000 after acquiring an additional 105,971 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $7.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,256,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,814,590. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $290.42 and its 200 day moving average is $306.26. The company has a market cap of $293.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.14.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

