The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Receives $37.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.58.
A number of research analysts recently commented on NYT shares. StockNews.com downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on New York Times from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.
Insider Buying and Selling at New York Times
In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,807.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Times
New York Times Stock Performance
Shares of NYT stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.40. New York Times has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $42.40.
New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. New York Times had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $560.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that New York Times will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.
New York Times announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
About New York Times
The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.
