The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Receives $37.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.58.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NYT shares. StockNews.com downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on New York Times from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get New York Times alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Times

In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,191,807.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Times

New York Times Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the first quarter worth $373,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 231,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New York Times by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in New York Times by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 120,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after buying an additional 55,686 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.40. New York Times has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $42.40.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. New York Times had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $560.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that New York Times will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About New York Times

(Get Rating)

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.