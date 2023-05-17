The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th.

Progressive has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 46.8% per year over the last three years. Progressive has a payout ratio of 5.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Progressive to earn $7.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.1%.

PGR traded up $6.84 on Wednesday, hitting $136.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,312,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,489. The firm has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.90, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.86. Progressive has a 1 year low of $108.61 and a 1 year high of $149.87.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,532,227 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Progressive by 3.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Progressive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Progressive by 3.9% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 0.7% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

