The Sage Group’s (SGE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SGE. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 775 ($9.71) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded The Sage Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Numis Securities cut shares of The Sage Group to an “add” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 965 ($12.09) to GBX 880 ($11.02) in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Sage Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 788 ($9.87).

LON SGE traded up GBX 25.80 ($0.32) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 846.80 ($10.61). The stock had a trading volume of 2,566,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,301. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of GBX 587.20 ($7.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 857.80 ($10.75). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 782.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 772.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of £8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,387.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.55.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

