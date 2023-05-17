The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CEO Sells $1,713,824.64 in Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Timken Stock Performance

NYSE TKR traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.21. 461,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,745. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.55 and a 200 day moving average of $76.99.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.24. Timken had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,620,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,875,000 after buying an additional 736,067 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TKR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.78.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Featured Articles

