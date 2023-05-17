The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stake Boosted by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 32.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Insider Activity

Williams Companies Price Performance

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $28.85. 729,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,835,450. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average is $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.04%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

