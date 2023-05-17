Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) SVP Sells $26,145.72 in Stock

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) SVP Richard A. Graham sold 2,322 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $26,145.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 367,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,356.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Theravance Biopharma Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:TBPH traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,722. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $623.66 million, a P/E ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.50.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Theravance Biopharma had a net margin of 1,803.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $14.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 million. Analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TBPH shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1,330.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the period.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

