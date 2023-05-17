TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $74.01 Million Stock Position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,577,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401,818 shares during the period. ESAB comprises approximately 1.1% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.63% of ESAB worth $74,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESAB. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ESAB by 71.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $48,227.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,427.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ESAB news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $48,227.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 4,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $272,165.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,576.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,941 shares of company stock valued at $765,849 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

ESAB stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.53. 57,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,620. ESAB Co. has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $63.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a PE ratio of 18.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $664.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.50 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 7.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.08%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ESAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ESAB from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ESAB from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on ESAB in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

