TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 522,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 129,700 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $54,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 1.0 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.58. The company had a trading volume of 203,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,690. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.63 and its 200-day moving average is $98.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.55.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.