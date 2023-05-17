TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 25,802 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,802 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications comprises 1.2% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of SBA Communications worth $87,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 19.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 157.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SBA Communications stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.95. 220,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,063. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $229.48 and a 52-week high of $356.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.93.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.42%.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SBAC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.93.
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
