TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 25,802 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,802 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications comprises 1.2% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of SBA Communications worth $87,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 19.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 157.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBA Communications stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.95. 220,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,063. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $229.48 and a 52-week high of $356.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.93.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBAC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.93.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.