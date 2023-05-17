Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO) Trading 24% Higher

Tingo Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 24% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.76. 5,236,558 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 302% from the average session volume of 1,303,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tingo Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Tingo Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.66.

About Tingo Group

Tingo Group, Inc operates through its subsidiaries, focused on the growth and development of its financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serve a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, including online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities.

