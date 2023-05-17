TiraVerse (TVRS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $899,014.94

TiraVerse (TVRS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 17th. One TiraVerse token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TiraVerse has traded up 0% against the US dollar. TiraVerse has a total market capitalization of $899,014.94 and $0.46 worth of TiraVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About TiraVerse

TiraVerse was first traded on February 28th, 2022. TiraVerse’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. TiraVerse’s official Twitter account is @tiraverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. TiraVerse’s official website is tiraverse.com.

Buying and Selling TiraVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “TiraVerse (TVRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TiraVerse has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TiraVerse is 0.00000898 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tiraverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TiraVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TiraVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TiraVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

