TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.39-3.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.54. TJX Companies also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.72-0.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TJX. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock opened at $78.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.17. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The firm has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

