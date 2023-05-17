TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.72-0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.80. TJX Companies also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.39-3.48 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.07.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $78.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.