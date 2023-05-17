Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Linde by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,017 shares of company stock worth $23,775,561 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $365.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $356.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.20.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.76.

About Linde

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

