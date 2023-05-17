Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 579.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 51.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in S&P Global by 18.0% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $358.65 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $395.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $345.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.40. The company has a market cap of $115.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.71.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

