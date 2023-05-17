Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $946,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter worth $877,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 323.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $3,390,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 36,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 18,772 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 37.57%. The company had revenue of $622.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CCRN shares. Loop Capital began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing segments. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.