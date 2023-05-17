Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,467 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHO. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1,304.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.84. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $55.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

