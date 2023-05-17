Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,590 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of Leggett & Platt worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 11.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 174.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 27,098 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $41.94.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Featured Stories

