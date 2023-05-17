Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,856 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,028,100,000 after purchasing an additional 984,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,608,491,000 after buying an additional 682,827 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 4.3% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,367,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,194,268,000 after buying an additional 595,267 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,058,401 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,059,924,000 after acquiring an additional 289,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $673,696,000 after acquiring an additional 132,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock opened at $116.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.94. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. OTR Global upgraded shares of NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,282 shares of company stock valued at $26,447,640 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

