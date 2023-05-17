Traders Purchase Large Volume of Arbor Realty Trust Call Options (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 107,453 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,404% compared to the typical volume of 7,146 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arbor Realty Trust

In other news, Director William C. Green acquired 4,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $54,348.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 138,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,797,430.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,277 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,175,658.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 29,200 shares of company stock worth $358,348. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABR. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 27,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Up 3.3 %

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE ABR traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,486,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,021. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.94. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 45.47, a current ratio of 45.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

