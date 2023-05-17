Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $12.25. Approximately 4,127 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 1,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

Tri City Bankshares Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.02.

Tri City Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Tri City Bankshares’s payout ratio is 19.36%.

Tri City Bankshares Company Profile

Tri City Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The firm’s services include personal and businesses services. It also offers credit cards, loans, and investment services. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Oak Creek, WI.

