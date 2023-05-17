Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14, RTT News reports. Triumph Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Triumph Group Trading Down 2.2 %

TGI stock opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $683.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.61. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $22.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11.

TGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $109,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,167.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Daniel J. Crowley bought 6,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $66,258.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,651,498.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,167.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $220,475. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Triumph Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 250,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Triumph Group by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

