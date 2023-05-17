Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $10.51, but opened at $11.59. Triumph Group shares last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 1,021,403 shares traded.

The aerospace company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Triumph Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

In related news, CEO Daniel J. Crowley purchased 6,018 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $66,258.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,651,498.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Triumph Group news, CEO Daniel J. Crowley bought 6,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $66,258.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,651,498.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Neal J. Keating bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,167.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $220,475 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,936,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,219,000 after purchasing an additional 943,658 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 349.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 859,022 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,550,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,612,000 after acquiring an additional 827,604 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at $8,632,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,335,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,270,000 after acquiring an additional 640,237 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $783.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11.

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

