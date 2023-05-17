Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP – Get Rating) were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.09 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.09 ($0.01). Approximately 282,756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 219,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.11 ($0.01).
Tufton Oceanic Assets Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £3.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.14.
Tufton Oceanic Assets Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. Tufton Oceanic Assets’s payout ratio is 8,000.00%.
Tufton Oceanic Assets Company Profile
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with an average age of about 12 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 dwt.
