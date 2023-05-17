UBS Group Increases Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Price Target to $19.50

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $18.50 to $19.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calumet Specialty Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $16.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 2.03. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $999.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, EVP Scott Obermeier acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $81,552.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 192,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,272,257.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Obermeier purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $81,552.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 192,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,257.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Sajkowski sold 11,142 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $217,491.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 335.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.