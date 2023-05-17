United States 12 Month Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USL) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL – Get Rating) shot up 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.07 and last traded at $32.93. 14,410 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 24,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.91.

United States 12 Month Oil Fund Stock Up 3.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average of $34.27.

Institutional Trading of United States 12 Month Oil Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 57.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000.

About United States 12 Month Oil Fund

The United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP (USL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 12 Month Light Sweet Crude Oil index. The fund tracks light, sweet crude oil spot prices using an average of the 12 nearest-month NYMEX WTI crude oil futures contracts. USL was launched on Dec 6, 2007 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

