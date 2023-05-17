Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

Universal Health Services has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Universal Health Services has a payout ratio of 7.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Universal Health Services to earn $11.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

Shares of UHS stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $134.40. 671,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,624. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $154.65.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UHS. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.71.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Universal Health Services news, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $6,292,291.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,878,634.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,578 shares of company stock valued at $10,507,176 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

