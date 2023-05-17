Unizen Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 17th. Unizen has a market cap of $17.06 million and approximately $396,449.71 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unizen token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0669 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unizen has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unizen Token Profile

Unizen’s launch date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

