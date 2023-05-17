USDD (USDD) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

USDD (USDD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One USDD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDD has a total market capitalization of $736.21 million and $24.80 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDD has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

USDD Token Profile

USDD’s launch date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 736,704,046 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDD is usdd.io.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

