Vai (VAI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $56.20 Million

Vai (VAI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. Vai has a total market capitalization of $56.20 million and $9,306.72 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai token can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00003660 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Vai has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vai Profile

Vai launched on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vai is venus.io. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Vai Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

