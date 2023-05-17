Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Stock Position Cut by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,384,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 267,319 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.10% of Vale worth $74,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 277.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vale by 527.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VALE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Vale Stock Performance

Vale stock opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 38.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3542 per share. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

