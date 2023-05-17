Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Sells 500 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd reduced its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for approximately 0.2% of Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $263,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,243,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,654,000 after purchasing an additional 171,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,257,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,722,000 after purchasing an additional 65,999 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,044,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,176,000 after buying an additional 156,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,993,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,596,000 after buying an additional 261,103 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.73. The stock had a trading volume of 836,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,635,997. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of -169.63 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $205.73.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $637.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,045,043.10. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at $26,234,458.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.32.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

