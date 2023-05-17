VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY) Trading Up 0.9%

VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY – Get Rating) shares were up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.67 and last traded at $17.67. Approximately 847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.

VanEck Future of Food ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Future of Food ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VanEck Future of Food ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 30.87% of VanEck Future of Food ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About VanEck Future of Food ETF

The VanEck Future of Food ETF (YUMY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of global companies involved in sustainable agriculture and food innovations. YUMY was launched on Nov 30, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

