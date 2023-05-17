Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Raised by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.30. The stock had a trading volume of 100,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,153. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $160.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

