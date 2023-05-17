Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,174,843 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the previous session’s volume of 484,700 shares.The stock last traded at $66.22 and had previously closed at $65.42.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.321 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,696,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 263,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,602,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

