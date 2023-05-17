Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,174,843 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the previous session’s volume of 484,700 shares.The stock last traded at $66.22 and had previously closed at $65.42.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.321 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.