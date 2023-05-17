Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 108,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the previous session’s volume of 33,284 shares.The stock last traded at $184.81 and had previously closed at $182.75.

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.652 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund

About Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 115,697.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,431,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,115,800,000 after acquiring an additional 41,395,371 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,251,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 272.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 100,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,387,000 after acquiring an additional 73,356 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 430.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 42,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $5,697,000.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

