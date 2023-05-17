Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 108,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the previous session’s volume of 33,284 shares.The stock last traded at $184.81 and had previously closed at $182.75.
Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Stock Up 1.2 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03.
Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.652 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund
About Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
