Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Raised by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $250,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,828,000 after purchasing an additional 101,736 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 32,422 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $184.75. 165,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,471. The firm has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.42. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

