Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Now Covered by DA Davidson

Analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VRNS. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.01. 1,295,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,034. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.13. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $35.38.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.26 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 47.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

