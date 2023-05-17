Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) and Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Head to Head Comparison

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) and Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vasta Platform and Zhongchao, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasta Platform 0 2 0 0 2.00 Zhongchao 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vasta Platform presently has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 62.89%. Given Vasta Platform’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than Zhongchao.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Vasta Platform has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zhongchao has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

17.3% of Vasta Platform shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Zhongchao shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Vasta Platform shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.6% of Zhongchao shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vasta Platform and Zhongchao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasta Platform -4.34% 0.91% 0.57% Zhongchao N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vasta Platform and Zhongchao’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vasta Platform $1.26 billion 0.23 -$10.57 million ($0.26) -13.58 Zhongchao $14.98 million 1.33 $240,000.00 N/A N/A

Zhongchao has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vasta Platform.

About Vasta Platform

(Get Rating)

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platforms, and other digital services. As of December 31, 2021, it had 4,508 partner schools with 1,335 thousand students. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Zhongchao

(Get Rating)

Zhongchao Inc. provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content. It also provides customized medical courses and medical training services; and patient management services through online platform under the Zhongxun brand. The company operates through its mdmooc.org online platform under the MDMOOC brand; and Sunshine Health Forums, a Wechat subscription account and mobile app. It serves enterprises, non-for-profit organizations, and medical journals, as well as healthcare professionals, nurses, doctors, and other healthcare workers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.