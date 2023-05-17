Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.53

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Vector Capital’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON VCAP opened at GBX 40.63 ($0.51) on Wednesday. Vector Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 36 ($0.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 58 ($0.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £18.38 million, a P/E ratio of 800.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 39.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 42.13.

Vector Capital Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance to the private and corporate sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. Vector Capital Plc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

