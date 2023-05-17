Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.53

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Vector Capital’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Vector Capital Price Performance
LON VCAP opened at GBX 40.63 ($0.51) on Wednesday. Vector Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 36 ($0.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 58 ($0.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £18.38 million, a P/E ratio of 800.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 39.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 42.13.
Vector Capital Company Profile
