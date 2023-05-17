Venus USDC 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.95 Million (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last week, Venus USDC has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Venus USDC has a total market capitalization of $105.51 million and $4.95 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus USDC token can now be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Venus USDC

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02210598 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5,892,628.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

